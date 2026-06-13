Neymar loses the race against time and will miss Brazil’s World Cup opener against Morocco due to injury. It remains unclear whether the striker will play at all during the group stage.

Brazil will have to do without superstar Neymar in its first World Cup group stage match against Morocco and possibly even throughout the entire group stage. “He’s working hard to get fit as quickly as possible. We hope he can return to full training next week,” explained coach Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the World Cup opener against the North Africans (Sunday, 12:00 a.m./ZDF and MagentaTV). The Seleção’s other opponents are Haiti on June 20 and Scotland on June 26.

Neymar continues to struggle with the aftermath of a calf injury. Most recently, the federation reported that the 34-year-old was making progress. He will “continue the planned process of recovery and physical rehabilitation.” Neymar was also absent from training the day before the match against Morocco. The FC Santos striker had already missed the two friendly matches against Panama and Egypt.

This is how Ancelotti explained Neymar’s selection

Neymar’s call-up for the World Cup came as a surprise but sparked great joy in Brazil. The Seleção’s all-time leading scorer has not played an international match in more than two and a half years. The experienced forward is currently unable to recapture the glory days he experienced at FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ancelotti explained that he had selected him not only for his outstanding footballing qualities but also for his experience. “He can be a good example for the younger players in our squad.”

Teammate Vinícius Júnior described Neymar as an idol. “He inspires me. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the field,” he said.

Hakimi: “Neymar is one of the best”

For Morocco, the absence won’t change anything, according to coach Mohamed Ouahbi. “We’ve prepared for a match with and without Neymar. Nothing changes for us,” the 49-year-old reported. Captain Achraf Hakimi nevertheless regrets that the showdown with Neymar won’t happen. "I want to compete against the best players, and Neymar is one of the best," said the Champions League winner from Paris Saint-Germain.

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