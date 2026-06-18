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Brazil Neymar Will Also Miss the Match Against Haiti

SDA

18.6.2026 - 17:41

Still just a spectator: Neymar will not be available for Brazil against Haiti either
Still just a spectator: Neymar will not be available for Brazil against Haiti either
Keystone

Neymar will have to watch from the sidelines again for the record-holding world champions’ second match. The Brazilian team is nevertheless reporting positively on his recovery.

Keystone-SDA

18.06.2026, 17:41

The injured Neymar will not be available for the Brazilian national team in their second group stage match at the World Cup either. Instead of traveling with the team to Philadelphia for the match against Haiti, the 34-year-old will continue working on his comeback at the training camp in New Jersey, the federation announced. The Seleção could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opener. However, they are clear favorites against underdog Haiti on Saturday.

Neymar hasn’t played in a competitive match for over a month due to a calf injury, yet he was surprisingly called up by Carlo Ancelotti. This week, he was at least able to train on the field again—at times with the ball, and even briefly alongside his teammates. The former world-class striker is in the “final phase of his recovery,” the Brazilian team announced.

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