Neymar will miss Brazil's upcoming games against Colombia and Argentina due to a muscle injury in his left thigh Keystone

Neymar's return to the Brazilian national team after a year and a half absence due to injury has been ruled out. The reason for this is a muscle injury in his left thigh.

"It seemed like a comeback was imminent, but unfortunately I won't be able to wear the heaviest jersey in the world right now," Neymar himself said in an Instagram story. The 33-year-old does not want to take any risks and would rather "cure the injury completely".

National coach Dorival Junior called Neymar up a week ago for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and world champions Argentina. Now the veteran will be replaced by the 18-year-old young star Endrick from Real Madrid.

Neymar played his last game for the Seleção in October 2023 in the World Cup qualifier against Uruguay (0:2), when he tore his cruciate ligament. Since February, Neymar has been playing for his youth club FC Santos again after being left out of Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.