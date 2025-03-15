  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Injury prevents Seleção return Neymar's comeback for Brazil delayed

SDA

15.3.2025 - 09:41

Neymar will miss Brazil's upcoming games against Colombia and Argentina due to a muscle injury in his left thigh
Neymar will miss Brazil's upcoming games against Colombia and Argentina due to a muscle injury in his left thigh
Keystone

Neymar's return to the Brazilian national team after a year and a half absence due to injury has been ruled out. The reason for this is a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Keystone-SDA

15.03.2025, 09:41

15.03.2025, 09:58

"It seemed like a comeback was imminent, but unfortunately I won't be able to wear the heaviest jersey in the world right now," Neymar himself said in an Instagram story. The 33-year-old does not want to take any risks and would rather "cure the injury completely".

National coach Dorival Junior called Neymar up a week ago for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and world champions Argentina. Now the veteran will be replaced by the 18-year-old young star Endrick from Real Madrid.

Neymar played his last game for the Seleção in October 2023 in the World Cup qualifier against Uruguay (0:2), when he tore his cruciate ligament. Since February, Neymar has been playing for his youth club FC Santos again after being left out of Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.