Mouhamed El Bachir Ngom is leaving the Grasshoppers after just half a year. The 26-year-old Senegalese will now play defense for Gent in Belgium. The Grasshopper Club Zurich confirmed this on Instagram.

His goal in extra time of the relegation playoff against Aarau—which secured the Grasshoppers' place in the Super League—was El Bachir Ngom's final act for the GCZ

Ngom joined Grasshoppers from Riga in the winter. He played 18 games for GC and scored one goal. With that single goal in extra time of the second leg of the relegation playoff against Aarau, he helped Grasshoppers avoid relegation.