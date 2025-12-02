OGC Nice has condemned violence by fans against their own players. dpa

Following fan attacks on OGC Nice players, the public prosecutor's office is investigating serious assault. Two professional players called in sick after the incident.

The public prosecutor's office in Nice in the south of France has launched an investigation into grievous bodily harm following attacks on players of first division club OGC Nice by their own fans. Two players had filed charges for violent assaults after the away match against Lorient (1-3) on Sunday evening, according to public prosecutor Damien Martinelli. It concerns the two players Jeremie Boga and Terem Moff, who called in sick after the attack.

According to the public prosecutor's office, both players reported that their bus had been blocked by almost 200 Ultra fans in a tense atmosphere when they arrived in front of the training and education center. Under pressure from the crowd, they were asked to leave the bus and walk to the center. After leaving the bus, they were spat at and insulted by mostly masked fans and attacked with punches and kicks. In the end, they were able to flee to the training center. Numerous hearings are already taking place as part of the investigation.

Club understands frustration but condemns violence

OGC Nice condemned the violence by their own fans. The club understands the frustration caused by the series of poor performances and appearances, it said in a statement. "However, the violence during this meeting is unacceptable. Several club members were attacked. OGC Nice is fully behind them and condemns these acts in the strongest possible terms."

As the sports newspaper "L'Équipe" reported, in addition to the two players, sporting director Florian Maurice was also beaten and spat at by the crowd. "They ripped his cap off his head, pulled his hair and then hit him about ten times, including a few in the abdomen," a witness to the attack on Moffi told the newspaper.