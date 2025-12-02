  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Public prosecutor's office investigates Nice fans give their team a hellish reception

dpa

2.12.2025 - 20:00

OGC Nice has condemned violence by fans against their own players.
OGC Nice has condemned violence by fans against their own players.
dpa

Following fan attacks on OGC Nice players, the public prosecutor's office is investigating serious assault. Two professional players called in sick after the incident.

DPA

02.12.2025, 20:00

The public prosecutor's office in Nice in the south of France has launched an investigation into grievous bodily harm following attacks on players of first division club OGC Nice by their own fans. Two players had filed charges for violent assaults after the away match against Lorient (1-3) on Sunday evening, according to public prosecutor Damien Martinelli. It concerns the two players Jeremie Boga and Terem Moff, who called in sick after the attack.

According to the public prosecutor's office, both players reported that their bus had been blocked by almost 200 Ultra fans in a tense atmosphere when they arrived in front of the training and education center. Under pressure from the crowd, they were asked to leave the bus and walk to the center. After leaving the bus, they were spat at and insulted by mostly masked fans and attacked with punches and kicks. In the end, they were able to flee to the training center. Numerous hearings are already taking place as part of the investigation.

Club understands frustration but condemns violence

OGC Nice condemned the violence by their own fans. The club understands the frustration caused by the series of poor performances and appearances, it said in a statement. "However, the violence during this meeting is unacceptable. Several club members were attacked. OGC Nice is fully behind them and condemns these acts in the strongest possible terms."

As the sports newspaper "L'Équipe" reported, in addition to the two players, sporting director Florian Maurice was also beaten and spat at by the crowd. "They ripped his cap off his head, pulled his hair and then hit him about ten times, including a few in the abdomen," a witness to the attack on Moffi told the newspaper.

More from this section

Ticker. Barcelona host Atlético Madrid in thrilling clash

TickerBarcelona host Atlético Madrid in thrilling clash

Women's Nations League. Spain beat Germany to defend their title

Women's Nations LeagueSpain beat Germany to defend their title

DFB Cup. St. Pauli knocks Gladbach out of the way ++ Hertha Berlin dismantles Kaiserslautern

DFB CupSt. Pauli knocks Gladbach out of the way ++ Hertha Berlin dismantles Kaiserslautern

Swiss Cup. Underdog bowls out Winterthur ++ GC scraps to victory

Swiss CupUnderdog bowls out Winterthur ++ GC scraps to victory

Salary below actual value. This is why Yann Sommer should earn four times more

Salary below actual valueThis is why Yann Sommer should earn four times more