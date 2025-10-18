Nico Elvedi played his 292nd Bundesliga game against Union Berlin. Picture: Imago

With his performance against Union Berlin, Nico Elvedi replaces his former teammate Yann Sommer and is now the sole Swiss Bundesliga record player.

Luca Betschart

In November 2015, Nico Elvedi celebrated his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Mönchengladbach with a 0-0 draw against Ingolstadt. Almost ten years later, the central defender has set a new record and is now the Swiss player with the most Bundesliga appearances.

Elvedi will make his 292nd appearance in Germany's top division on Friday, replacing his long-time team-mate Yann Sommer as the Swiss record holder. Elvedi and Sommer (291 Bundesliga games) are followed by Ciriaco Sforza (265), Pirmin Schwegler (262), Tranquillo Barnetta (260) and Diego Benaglio (259).

Defeat overshadows record match

But that's not all: Elvedi's appearance on Friday also makes him Borussia Mönchengladbach's sole foreign record man. The Zurich native has now made 336 appearances for the "foals" - and has thus also replaced compatriot Yann Sommer as the leader in this category.

Despite his double record, Elvedi does not have much to celebrate on Friday. Gladbach lost 3-1 at Union Berlin and are still waiting for their first win after their 7th game of the season. The team of interim coach Eugen Polanski, who has been pulling the strings since the dismissal of Gerardo Seoane, has slipped to last place in the table.

You might also be interested in this