Nico Elvedi has to leave training early. Imago

Gladbach defender Nico Elvedi injured himself in training on Tuesday morning. However, as blue Sport has learned, the Nati star will not miss the season opener as initially feared.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nico Elvedi has injured himself in training with Gladbach.

As blue Sport has learned, he should be ready to return for the start of the season.

Elvedi has apparently overstretched his ligaments. Show more

Elvedi tried to block a shot in training on Tuesday, twisted his right foot and had to stop training after a short treatment break. The 27-year-old leaves the training ground with a bandaged ankle. There are fears that Elvedi will miss the start of the season.

According to information from blue Sport, Elvedi was fortunately not too badly affected. The Nati defender has overstretched his ligaments and should be ready for the start of the season. An injury update from the club is still pending on Thursday morning.

However, Elvedi made no secret at the end of last season that he would like to leave the club despite having a contract until the summer of 2027. However, things have recently quietened down on the transfer rumor front.

On Friday, Gladbach face Erzgebirge Aue away in the DFB Cup, and the following Friday Borussia start the Bundesliga season with a home game against champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Nico Elvedi had to cut short training today to undergo treatment on his ankle. Further tests are still being carried out to determine the extent of his injury.



Fingers crossed, Nico 🤞 pic.twitter.com/IXacmCDeyO — Gladbach (@borussia_en) August 13, 2024

More from the department