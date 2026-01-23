Nico Maier—pictured here in December 2024 as a player for Challenge League club Wil—is joining Swiss champions Thun
Keystone
Swiss champions FC Thun have signed 25-year-old attacking midfielder Nico Maier.
The former YB youth player has signed a contract running through the summer of 2028, as announced by the Bernese Oberland club.
Maier played for FC Wil in the Challenge League from 2022 through the summer of 2025 and most recently played for Blau-Weiss Linz. He scored four goals in 21 league appearances for the team that was relegated from the Austrian Bundesliga.