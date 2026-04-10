Extended until 2031: Dortmund identification figure Nico Schlotterbeck Keystone

After months of negotiations, Nico Schlotterbeck has extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund, which originally ran until 2027.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the Bundesliga runners-up announced on Friday, the 26-year-old central defender's new contract is valid until 2031.

According to media reports, the contract also contains an exit clause of between 50 and 60 million euros. Schlotterbeck joined BVB from SC Freiburg in the summer of 2022 and has since played 155 competitive matches for the club from North Rhine-Westphalia, which also has Gregor Kobel, the Swiss national goalkeeper, under contract.