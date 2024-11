Nicolas Haas played for FC Luzern last season Keystone

Central Switzerland midfielder Nicolas Haas underwent successful surgery on his left knee in Barcelona on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old from Serie A club Empoli suffered a partial tear of his anterior cruciate ligament in training last Friday. The former U21 international, who played for FC Luzern last season, is likely to be out until the end of the season.

SDA