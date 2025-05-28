The Italian footballer Nicolò Zaniolo is involved in an affair. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Nicolò Zaniolo from AC Florence was only a spectator at a youth team match. Afterwards, he is said to have beaten two youngsters in the dressing room of his old club from Rome.

DPA dpa

A peeing affair involving international Nicolò Zaniolo is causing a stir in Italian football. The 25-year-old AC Florence midfielder is said to have urinated in the opposing team's dressing room after a 2:1 U20 championship match between his club and AS Roma, where he was a spectator, and then attacked two youth players from Rome. According to a statement from the capital club, both had to go to hospital. The Romans are now demanding that Zaniolo be held responsible before a sports tribunal.

The player himself apologized "from the bottom of my heart" in an initial statement. "I know that I reacted badly and I take responsibility for it." He had only gone into the Romans' dressing room "to be close to the boys in a difficult moment after the game". "Unfortunately, I was verbally provoked by a boy and mistakenly lost my temper." However, he was "not guilty of any physically aggressive behavior".

Formerly a player at AS Roma himself

Zaniolo used to be under contract with AS Roma himself. He went to Galatasaray Istanbul in 2023. He has been playing on loan in Florence since February. He picked up a red card in the most recent match against his old club in Serie A.

AS Roma also announced in the statement that Zaniolo had entered the dressing room at Viola Park in Florence on Monday evening without permission and obviously drunk. There he provoked the team, punched a Roma player and pushed another against the bench. According to the doctors, one player will be out of action for ten days and the other for up to three weeks.

Also involved in betting affair

The statement continued: "AS Roma stands firmly by its youth players and is appalled by the violent and unjustified behavior. We trust that the institutions will act decisively to clarify responsibility and protect the values of Italian football."

Zaniolo, who has also been involved in an illegal sports betting affair, has played 19 times for the Italian national team. In the meantime, he was also loaned out by Galatasaray to Aston Villa in England and to the Italian club Atalanta Bergamo.