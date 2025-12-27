  1. Residential Customers
Africa Cup Nigeria are the second team to reach the round of 16

Victory dance: Nigeria's Vitor Osimhen celebrates the victory against Tunisia.
Picture: Keystone

Nigeria are the second team to advance to the round of 16 at the Africa Cup after beating Tunisia 3-2 in the second of three group games.

The Nigerians led 3-0 in Fès until the 70th minute, before the Tunisians made the game exciting again with two goals. In the end, however, the "Super Eagles" managed to hold on for the win.

Tunisia also still have every chance of progressing, and a draw against Tanzania at the end of the tournament will be enough to advance.

After Egypt, Nigeria are the second team at the Africa Cup in Morocco to reach the round of 16 after just two matches.

