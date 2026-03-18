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Coveted Milan pro Nigerian football association apparently lures Nati jewel Zachary Athekame

Syl Battistuzzi

18.3.2026

Zachary Athekame could still jump ship.
Zachary Athekame could still jump ship.
KEYSTONE

Zachary Athekame moved from Young Boys to northern Italy in the summer. The Milan professional was recently called up for the senior national team for the first time. Now the Nigerian association is said to be looking for the talented player.

18.03.2026, 15:20

18.03.2026, 16:17

Zachary Athekame's move to Milan in the summer came as a surprise to outsiders. Although the Danish-born player from western Switzerland was one of the biggest talents at Young Boys, he was not an undisputed regular. After moving from Neuchâtel Xamax to YB, he oscillated between the starting eleven and the substitutes' bench last season under Patrick Rahmen and his successor Giorgio Contini. He played a total of 47 games for the Bernese side.

The Geneva native signed a five-year contract with the Italian top club for a transfer fee of just under ten million euros. Athekame plays regularly for the Rossoneri. He is usually deployed in the right couloir.

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Most recently in the senior squad

The Swiss U21 international (15 appearances) also got a taste of the senior national team last fall. Murat Yakin called him up for the match against Slovenia. There is a gap on the right side of defense behind Silvan Widmer, who is currently set.

According to "SFM Football", the Nigerian Football Association - Athekame's father is Nigerian - is now also keeping an eye on the 21-year-old Swiss. However, there are still no official indications that the player is considering a move to another country. One thing is clear: After the departures of Eman Kospo, Leon Avdullahu or Albian Hajdari, losing Athekame would be extremely painful for the SFA.

He made his national team debut in March. Hajdari now also opts for a change of nation

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