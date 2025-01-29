Niko Kovac to get Dortmund back on track. Andreas Gora/dpa

BVB have found a successor to Nuri Sahin as head coach. According to several media outlets, Niko Kovac will be the new coach at Dortmund.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A week ago on Tuesday evening, Dortmund lost 2-1 to FC Bologna in the Champions League and also lost their fourth game of the year. BVB then announced the dismissal of Sahin.

It is now clear who will take over at Dortmund: Niko Kovac. Show more

According to media reports, Niko Kovac is to become Borussia Dortmund's new coach and lead the proud local club out of the crisis. The 53-year-old will succeed Nuri Sahin as head coach. Both sides have reached an agreement in principle, as reported by the "Bild" newspaper, sportschau.de and Sky.

U19 coach Mike Tullberg was in charge of the team in the 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Tullberg will also be on the bench against Heidenheim on Saturday, as managing director Lars Ricken and sporting director Sebastian Kehl announced before the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk. After that, Kovac's time begins.

He takes on a difficult mission in Dortmund. The former coach of Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg is now in charge of a team that has fallen far short of its own expectations and those of its bosses this season. BVB is only eleventh in the Bundesliga table.

BVB is far behind its own minimum target

Dortmund actually see themselves as challengers to FC Bayern Munich and champions Bayer Leverkusen in the title fight. However, they want to qualify for the Champions League at the very least - for financial reasons alone. However, they are already six points behind fourth place, which would entitle them to participate in the premier class. In the DFB Cup, Dortmund were eliminated in the second round at Wolfsburg. Kovac was sacked by Wolfsburg in March 2024.

BVB parted ways with Sahin a week ago following the 2-1 defeat in the Champions League at FC Bologna. After four defeats at the start of the year, those responsible saw no other way than to continue without the 36-year-old.