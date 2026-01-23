Lots of fighting and little class in the city derby between St. Pauli and Hamburg. Keystone

No goals were scored in the city derby between St. Pauli and Hamburg at the start of the 19th round of the Bundesliga.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Both teams found it extremely difficult offensively and hardly created any chances. For HSV - Swiss defender Miro Muheim played through and put in a solid performance - it was the second 0-0 draw in a row. St. Pauli picked up their first point in their third game of the year, meaning that the Kiez team at least temporarily dropped out of the red lantern and moved up to 16th place.