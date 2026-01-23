Basel go down in Salzburg on the penultimate matchday of the Europa League and lose 3-1 after a desolate first half. The FCB players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

4.5 Goal Marwin Hitz

"Without Marwin Hitz, it could have been 5-0 or 6-0", says Blerim Dzemaili in the blue Sport Studio at half-time. The FCB goalkeeper is always on the spot, preventing another goal with a reflex save after just over half an hour. But Hitz was not without his faults either. At least his capital misplaced pass after 28 minutes went unpunished.

3.5 Defense Nicolas Vouilloz

In the 32nd minute, he is very lucky that his misplaced pass in the build-up is not punished - Hitz and the post save. After often acting too passively before the break, he impetuously enters into a duel shortly after the break and is cautioned. He also twisted his knee while blocking a cross, but was able to finish the game.

3 Defense Flavius Daniliuc

Daniliuc had certainly imagined the duel with his former club differently. In the 4th minute, the defensive boss made a complete lapse of judgment and caused the early deficit. It was not to be the 24-year-old's last misplaced pass. He improved after the change of ends.

3.5 Defense Jonas Adjetey

Adjetey is also not without ball losses and repeatedly seems overwhelmed by Salzburg's pace. All in all, an inconspicuous performance, with which he cannot give the FCB defense any security.

3.5 Defense Dominik Schmid

Schmid looks passive, especially in the starting phase. He then made a huge mistake before the 0:3: His pass to Bačanin was too short and was intercepted. Shortly afterwards, it strikes. Nevertheless, he remained committed. He almost got his team back into the game in the closing stages. However, his shot is well saved by Salzburg goalkeeper Schlager.

3.5 Midfield Andrej Bačanin

Bačanin gets his passes to the man, as evidenced by his pass rate of 92%. He struggled in tackles, especially in the early stages, and was always a step too late. For this reason, he also received a yellow card in the 40th minute.

3.5 Midfield Léo Leroy

Remains largely inconspicuous, has few ball actions and is unable to assert himself enough in midfield. Coach Magnin probably agrees and replaces the 25-year-old at the break.

3 Midfield Bénie Traore

Only 4 of his 11 passes arrive. A total of 11 ball losses are attributed to Traore in 45 minutes. No wonder, coach Magnin has seen enough at the break and leaves Traore in the dressing room.

3 Midfield Xherdan Shaqiri

Can't put his stamp on the game and remains almost invisible in attack. Out of a total of 8 passes, only 5 are received. The captain is substituted at half-time.

3.5 Forward Jeremy Agbonifo

A weak performance, especially in the first half. Agbonifo leaves too much space for his opponents and invites them to create chances several times with bad passes. In the 37th minute, he was once again too late and was cautioned for getting in the way. At least he brought hope back in the 53rd minute. He makes a nice run down the flank - his cross is deflected by a Salzburg defender and hits the target.

4 Storm Kaio Eduardo

Kaio Eduardo puts up a good fight against the Salzburg defense, shows great commitment and asserts himself in most of his duels. However, this did not result in anything tangible. He is off after 72 minutes.

Substitutes

4.5 Storm Albian Ajeti

Brings new impetus to the FCB attack after coming on as a substitute in the 46th minute. After an hour he makes a strong run, but his header flies over the goal. Shortly before the final whistle, he is dangerous again with a header, but this time a defender stands in his way.

4 Midfield Koba Koindredi

Comes on for Leroy in the 46th minute. Records the most passes for his team in the attacking third - despite only coming on after the break. However, Koindredi also makes a few too many mistakes.

4 Midfield Dion Kacuri

Brought on for Traoré after the break and does a decent job. 26 of his 29 passes were on target, but he also failed to make a decisive impact on the game.

Midfield Marin Šotiček

Came on for Kaio Eduardo in the 72nd minute. Too short an appearance for a rating.

Defense Moussa Cissé

Came on for Schmid in the 90th minute. Too late for a rating.