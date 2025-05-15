Pure drama in the Dutch Eredivisie: Thanks to Ajax's slip-up, PSV Eindhoven moved to the top of the table with a 4-1 win over Heracles with one round to go.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ajax Amsterdam lose their lead at the top of the Eredivisie table after conceding a late goal in the 99th minute against Groningen.

The once comfortable nine-point lead is gone - PSV Eindhoven overtakes Ajax after a 4:1 win against Heracles and is now one point ahead.

The title race is wide open ahead of the final matchday: Ajax face Twente at home, PSV play Sparta Rotterdam away. Show more

Before the 29th matchday, Ajax Amsterdam still lead the Eredivisie table with a nine-point advantage over their closest rivals PSV Eindhoven - and it looked like they had lost the race. The 37th championship now seems to be just a formality.

Das bizarre Saisonfinale der Eredivisie noch einmal in einer Gracenote-Grafik: Noch im April hatte #PSV bei neun Punkten Rückstand statistisch nur noch 0,4% (!) Wahrscheinlichkeit, den Titel zu holen. Nach dem beispiellosen Absturz von Ajax sind es vor dem Saisonfinale 84,9 %... pic.twitter.com/brnyc3u4YV — oranjefussball 🇳🇱 (@oranjefussball) May 15, 2025

However, coach Francesco Farioli's team suddenly dropped points in the following five games from mid-April onwards: A 4-0 defeat against Utrecht twice, a 3-0 loss against Nijmegen and a meagre 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam.

On Wednesday evening, Ajax still have a one-point lead over PSV ahead of their clash away to newly promoted Groningen. In the 68th minute, joker Wout Weghorst put Ajax on course for victory with his goal to make it 2-1. In the 93rd minute, the home team was outnumbered after a red card and the six minutes of stoppage time were extended a little after the dismissal due to a scuffle.

In the 99th minute, Groningen are awarded a free kick. The cross comes in front of goal and at the end of the action the ball actually ends up in the net. The PSV fans and players, who were watching the game live on their cell phones and tablets, also witnessed the unbelievable scenes. Eindhoven had previously fulfilled their duty against Heracles (4:1 win) with ease. The news of the last-minute equalizer sent 34,700 spectators in the Philips Stadium wild.

PSV fans & staff after hearing Ajax conceded in the 99th minute:



😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/f9eIhGfszK — Mystershirt 👕📦 (@Mystershirt) May 14, 2025

Peter Bosz's team now lead the table by one point ahead of the final matchday. The big showdown will take place on Sunday. Ajax welcome Twente Enschede (6th) at home at 2.30 pm, while PSV have to play away at Sparta Rotterdam (11th).