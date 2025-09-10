  1. Residential Customers
Move in delayed No Barça games at Camp Nou yet

SDA

10.9.2025 - 13:32

The Camp Nou is still under construction
The Camp Nou is still under construction
Keystone

FC Barcelona and its supporters will have to be patient once again. The move into the Camp Nou has been delayed once again.

Keystone-SDA

10.09.2025, 13:32

10.09.2025, 14:25

FC Barcelona had actually wanted to play its home games in the newly renovated stadium this season. However, construction work is still ongoing and the Catalans have not received permission from the city to play at Camp Nou, as the club announced.

It seems that Barcelona's first home game of the season against Valencia on Sunday will now be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. The venue only has space for 6,000 fans, whereas the league stipulates a capacity of 8,000. Nevertheless, the stadium has been approved as a venue for the time being.

