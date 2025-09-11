After the opening match and the final of the Women's European Championship, Basel will not host another major European match for the time being Keystone

Warsaw has been chosen over Basel for the final of the Women's Champions League 2027. This was decided by the Executive Committee of the European Football Association UEFA on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss Football Association (SFA) submitted its bid to UEFA in March 2025 to host the final. In addition to Basel, Barcelona, Cardiff and Warsaw also applied to host the event.

The SFA regrets the negative decision taken by the Executive Committee at its meeting in Tirana, as it announced in a statement. At the same time, the association, the city of Basel and FC Basel are positive about a renewed bid in the future. Such a bid will be examined in due course.

Basel hosted both the opening match and the final of the Women's European Championship this summer.

Men's final 2027 in Madrid instead of Milan

The men's Champions League final will be held in Madrid in 2027. The Executive Committee of the European Football Association UEFA has chosen the Estadio Metropolitano in the Spanish capital as the venue for the final.

This was announced by the continental association following the committee's meeting in Tirana. Madrid beat off competition from Baku with the Atlético Arena. The capital of Azerbaijan must therefore continue to wait to host the final of the premier class for the first time.

Originally, the final was to have taken place in Milan. The retrospective award had become necessary because the Italian metropolis was denied the role of host again due to organizational problems surrounding the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. This season, the final will take place on May 30, 2026 in the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The Estadio Metropolitano has already hosted the final once before in 2019. Back then, Liverpool won the coveted trophy with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

You might also be interested in this