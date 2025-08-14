Vaduz (in red) put up a great fight against Alkmaar, but also lost the second leg 0:1 against the Dutch side. Keystone

For Liechtenstein's serial cup winners (51x) Vaduz, the European Cup adventure ends in the Conference League qualifiers. Vaduz also lost the second leg at home against Alkmaar 0:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Although the Dutch side were outnumbered from the 7th minute onwards after Ro-Zangelo Daal was shown a red card for a serious foul, they were not in danger after the 3-0 win in the first leg. Although the Challenge League club dominated the game, they were unable to score. In the 88th minute, Troy Parrott converted a foul penalty to score the winning goal for Alkmaar.

Vaduz last played in the Super League four years ago. Three years ago, Vaduz qualified for the group stage of the Conference League with victories over the Slovenians from Koper (1:0 and 1:1 n.V.), against the Turks from Konyaspor (1:1 and 4:2) and against Austria Vienna (1:1 and 1:0).

