  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga No gift for Fischer: Draw between Mainz and Hamburg

SDA

20.2.2026 - 22:43

Urs Fischer and his Mainz team picked up a point at home against HSV.
Urs Fischer and his Mainz team picked up a point at home against HSV.
Picture: Keystone

No winner in Friday's match of the 23rd Bundesliga round: Mainz and Hamburg, coached by Urs Fischer, drew 1-1.

Keystone-SDA

20.02.2026, 22:43

20.02.2026, 22:52

FSV Mainz 05 missed out on a further victory in the relegation battle in the Bundesliga and were unable to celebrate coach Urs Fischer's 60th birthday with a win. Nadiem Amiri gave Mainz the lead shortly before the break with their first dangerous shot. After just over an hour, however, Hamburger SV equalized with a deflected free kick from Fabio Vieira.

The potential Swiss duel did not materialize. While Miro Muheim played 88 minutes for HSV, Silvan Widmer was missing for Mainz due to a yellow card suspension.

More from the department

Challenge League highlights. Equalizer in the 96th minute: Aarau averts defeat at Stade Nyonnais in extremis

Challenge League highlightsEqualizer in the 96th minute: Aarau averts defeat at Stade Nyonnais in extremis

Last test match. The Swiss national team plays against Jordan before the World Cup

Last test matchThe Swiss national team plays against Jordan before the World Cup

What makes the national team star tick. Why Manuel Akanji definitely doesn't want to become a coach

What makes the national team star tickWhy Manuel Akanji definitely doesn't want to become a coach