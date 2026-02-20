Urs Fischer and his Mainz team picked up a point at home against HSV. Picture: Keystone

No winner in Friday's match of the 23rd Bundesliga round: Mainz and Hamburg, coached by Urs Fischer, drew 1-1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FSV Mainz 05 missed out on a further victory in the relegation battle in the Bundesliga and were unable to celebrate coach Urs Fischer's 60th birthday with a win. Nadiem Amiri gave Mainz the lead shortly before the break with their first dangerous shot. After just over an hour, however, Hamburger SV equalized with a deflected free kick from Fabio Vieira.

The potential Swiss duel did not materialize. While Miro Muheim played 88 minutes for HSV, Silvan Widmer was missing for Mainz due to a yellow card suspension.