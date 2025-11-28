David Raum narrowly missed Leipzig's opening goal. Picture: Keystone

Bayern Munich can extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a win against St. Pauli on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

First-placed Leipzig were held to a goalless draw by Eugen Polanski-coached Mönchengladbach in Friday's 12th round match.

Gladbach, who got off to a weak start to the season under Gerardo Seoane, are now well on course and, with Nico Elvedi in central defense, dominated the majority of the game against Leipzig. A goal by Franck Honorat shortly after the break was disallowed for offside. Leipzig, for their part, came very close to scoring the winning goal in the 80th minute when captain David Raum hit the crossbar and post with a shot.

Telegram and table:

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Leipzig 0:0 - Comments: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (injured).