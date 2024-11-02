Joël Monteiro was shown the red card in the 78th minute Keystone

The leader vs. champion duel ends without goals: FC Zurich narrowly misses the winning goal in the final phase against a decimated Bernese side.

The game could have gone either way. Young Boys had their good moments, as did FC Zurich. Ultimately, however, both teams lacked the precision and final determination to earn the three points. In the end, FCZ came closer to victory. Juan Perea failed to hit the post with a powerful header in the 89th minute.

Perea's finish was the highlight of Zurich's quarter of an hour overtime, which Joël Monteiro had made possible for the hosts with a stupid move. The YB striker was so upset about a foul that was not given in the 78th minute that he threw the boot he had lost during the action and hit Mirlind Kryeziu on the head. Monteiro was just as shocked by the hit as the player he hit - at least that's what his facial expression suggested.

Little was missing 20 minutes earlier and Monteiro would have been the match-winner. The Swiss international failed to score alone in front of FCZ keeper Yanick Brecher. With a better overview or a little more altruism, Monteiro would have played the final pass to one of his two teammates on the run instead of finishing himself. It was the second of three unfortunate actions by the not yet fully recovered Swiss champions. The first was the early withdrawal of another defender through injury. Abdu Conté had to leave the pitch after less than half an hour with a sore knee.

Even with an early forced defensive reshuffle, YB had a little more of the game, but fewer compelling chances to score. FC Zurich hit the edge of the goal for the first time shortly before the break through Mounir Chouiar. The Frenchman curled a free-kick beautifully over the wall.

Telegram:

Zurich - Young Boys 0:0

16'014 spectators. - SR Schnyder.

Zurich: Brecher; Gómez, Katic, Kryeziu; Rodrigo Conceição (65. Ballet), Krasniqi, Mathew, Okita (64. Emmanuel), Ligue (58. Tosic); Chouiar, Perea.

Young Boys: von Ballmoos; Athekame, Lauper, Benito, Abdu Conté (25. Blum); Monteiro, Lakomy, Ugrinic (83. Niasse), Virginius (62. Imeri); Elia (62. Colley), Itten (83. Ganvoula).

Remarks: 79th red card against Monteiro (assault). Cautions: 55th Rodrigo Conceição, 73rd Imeri, 79th Ugrinic, 86th Colley.

