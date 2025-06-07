No winner in the duel between Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic (right) and Albania's Berat Djimsiti. Picture: Imago

No goals are scored in the heated World Cup qualifier between Albania and Serbia in Tirana. The game has to be briefly interrupted because Serbian players are hit by objects.

Luca Betschart

Albania and Serbia play out a goalless draw in the World Cup qualifiers. Albania's Rey Manaj missed the best chance to score in Tirana shortly before the break when he failed to beat Serbia goalkeeper Đorđe Petrovic from the penalty spot.

🇷🇸 Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic saves Rey Manaj's penalty to keep Serbia level in Albania.pic.twitter.com/4nZQdW0HrL — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) June 7, 2025

The second half became temporarily hectic. Within a short space of time, two Serbian players were hit by thrown objects and went down. The referee had to briefly interrupt the game and the stadium announcements were made asking the spectators to calm down.

Unlike in October 2014, when the direct match in the European Championship qualifiers had to be abandoned, play can continue after a short break.