  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Heated duel in World Cup qualifier No goals between Albania and Serbia - players hit by objects

Luca Betschart

7.6.2025

No winner in the duel between Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic (right) and Albania's Berat Djimsiti.
No winner in the duel between Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic (right) and Albania's Berat Djimsiti.
Picture: Imago

No goals are scored in the heated World Cup qualifier between Albania and Serbia in Tirana. The game has to be briefly interrupted because Serbian players are hit by objects.

07.06.2025, 22:57

07.06.2025, 23:01

Albania and Serbia play out a goalless draw in the World Cup qualifiers. Albania's Rey Manaj missed the best chance to score in Tirana shortly before the break when he failed to beat Serbia goalkeeper Đorđe Petrovic from the penalty spot.

The second half became temporarily hectic. Within a short space of time, two Serbian players were hit by thrown objects and went down. The referee had to briefly interrupt the game and the stadium announcements were made asking the spectators to calm down.

Unlike in October 2014, when the direct match in the European Championship qualifiers had to be abandoned, play can continue after a short break.

More from this section

Four goalscorers and offside luck. The Swiss national team beats Mexico after a turbulent match

Four goalscorers and offside luckThe Swiss national team beats Mexico after a turbulent match

World Cup qualifying. Kane stomps England to mini-victory against football dwarf

World Cup qualifyingKane stomps England to mini-victory against football dwarf

Gone from the scene after 114 years. Traditional Italian club Brescia files for bankruptcy

Gone from the scene after 114 yearsTraditional Italian club Brescia files for bankruptcy

Transfer ticker. Will Ronaldo take part in the Club World Cup? ++ Liverpool increase offer for Wirtz

Transfer tickerWill Ronaldo take part in the Club World Cup? ++ Liverpool increase offer for Wirtz

50,000 spectators against Mexico. The national team wants to whet the appetite for the World Cup in the USA

50,000 spectators against MexicoThe national team wants to whet the appetite for the World Cup in the USA