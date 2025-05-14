New GC sporting director Alain Sutter hopes that his players will be more liberated in the last three rounds Keystone

Grasshoppers have their backs to the wall. The bottom team in the Super League must score against Yverdon on Wednesday to avoid falling further behind in the Super League relegation race.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With three defeats in a row, GC has maneuvered itself into a very unpleasant position. A few weeks ago, direct relegation at least seemed unlikely. However, while FC Winterthur played more liberated as the pressure increased, the opposite was the case for the record champions.

In a TV interview, the new GC sporting director Alain Sutter spoke of "lead vests" that the players were wearing. Nothing is working at the moment. "It's now about releasing the pressure," explained the former midfielder. Sutter asks himself whether this can be achieved in the time remaining until the end of the season. He does not yet have an answer.

An open basement duel

What is clear is that time is running out for the Grasshoppers. Four days after the 0:3 in the derby against FCZ, which outraged some fans so much that they burned a GC banner, the game of the last or penultimate chance follows. Yverdon are in the barrage place, two points ahead of GC. Losing would be dramatic, winning would be tantamount to a small liberation.

It is impossible to predict the outcome of the basement duel. The two weakest offensive teams in the league will face each other, scoring only once per match on average. Grasshoppers have not scored a goal in three games since their last win - 2:1 in Yverdon - while Yverdon have been waiting for a win since mid-March. Neither team has a good case for success.

Lausanne-Sport host the champions

In Wednesday's second match, newly crowned champions Basel host Lausanne-Sport. For the Vaud side, the last three rounds are all about securing a place in the European Cup for the first time since 2010. If Basel win the cup final, a place in the top five will be enough; if Biel create a sensation, they will have to finish at least 4th.

The form curve speaks for Lausanne-Sport. In the last five rounds, the team currently in sixth place with coach Ludovic Magnin has picked up more points than any other team chasing FC Basel. And even their record against the champions has been positive for several seasons now. There have been four wins and four draws in the last eight games.