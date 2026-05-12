GC face Winterthur on Tuesday - the last duel ended with a win for the Grasshoppers Keystone

Tuesday evening sees the second-last matchday of the Relegation Group in the Super League. In the battle against direct relegation, Winterthur will travel to Grasshoppers (20:30 live on blue Sport).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last Saturday at 20:00, the emotions of the two relegation-threatened Zurich clubs could hardly have been more different. While Winterthur were celebrating their victory against Lausanne-Sport, the Grasshoppers had another setback to digest. The first match under Peter Zeidler - a derby against FC Zurich of all clubs - was lost 1:2. Including a missed penalty and a red card.

"Can only win"

Because Winterthur has thus made up three points on GC, the first final match will be brought forward to Tuesday at the Letzigrund. The two teams in the relegation places will face each other: while the hosts can definitely secure the barrage with a draw, Winterthur could move to within one point of GC with three points and make everything possible for the last matchday of the relegation round.

"We've created a starting position where the game on Tuesday will be extremely important," Winterthur coach Patrick Rahmen told blue Sport after the win. And: "Everything is still possible for us." Andrin Hunziker, who scored the winning goal against Lausanne, even went one step further: "With the energy, with the win today, we can only win the last two games."

Statistics speak for GC

So there is optimism among the Winterthur team. And while GC have not won for a month now - even losing to Lausanne-Ouchy from the Challenge League in the Cup semi-final - the statistics actually speak in favor of the Grasshoppers. The last game that ended in a win took place on April 11 - against Winterthur. And GC also won the clash last November. Only in the match at the start of the season did Winterthur secure a point.

"Winterthur will come, they'll be over-motivated," said Michael Frey after the derby, looking ahead to the next game. "Everything is at stake for them. If they lose, they're out of the window." Accordingly, an "incredibly important game" awaits the Grasshoppers. Everyone has to bring everything to the pitch. "It's not finished until the referee blows his whistle. We have to keep believing."