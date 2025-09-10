No European has scored five goals in a World Cup qualifier since 1977. KEYSTONE

Norway consolidate their leading position in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers with an 11:1 victory over Moldova. Erling Haaland played a big part in this, scoring five goals.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Erling Haaland scored five goals in the World Cup qualifier against Moldova on Tuesday evening.

No European has scored so many goals in one game since 1977. Back then, Austria's Hans Krankl scored six goals in the World Cup qualifier against Malta.

The world record is held by Australia's Archie Thompson with 13 goals against American Samoa in 2001. Show more

On 30.5.2019, a previously unknown young Norwegian made a name for himself at the U20 World Cup in Poland with nine goals against Honduras: Erling Braut Haaland.

He was only transferred from Molde to RB Salzburg the winter before for around eight million euros. However, he did not stay there for long. His 16 goals in the Austrian Bundesliga and his 8 goals in the Champions League attracted the interest of many top clubs.

After just one year at Salzburg, he decided to move to Dortmund, where he continued to score goals by the meter. In the summer of 2022, he moved to his current club Manchester City.

He hit the ground running at the Citizens, where his father Alf-Inge also used to play, scoring a total of 52 goals in 53 games in his first season to win the league, Champions League and cup.

The 25-year-old Haaland has now scored 262 goals in 331 games during his professional career and is currently regarded as one of the best strikers in the world. He has also scored 48 goals in 45 games for the Norwegian national team.

Norway dreams of the World Cup finals

He increased this tally on Tuesday evening with his five goals and two assists against Moldova. With this success, Norway has also won its fifth of five World Cup qualifying matches and leads Group I with a commanding six-point lead over Italy (having played one game less) with three rounds to go.

Nobody in Europe had scored five goals in a World Cup qualifying match since 1977. Back then, Austria's Hans Krankl scored six goals in a 9-0 win over Malta. The world record for the most goals in a World Cup qualifier is held by Australia's Archie Thompson. He scored 13 goals against American Samoa in 2001.

Haaland could have scored six goals against Moldova, but he conceded a penalty in the 79th minute to his team-mate Thelo Aasgaard. The 23-year-old from Glasgow Rangers completed his hat-trick and even scored his fourth personal goal in stoppage time.

Naturally, Haaland's performance is causing a stir online, and most opinions are along the same lines: "Haaland will go down in history as the best center forward of all time," is just one of many comments on the "X" platform.

I’m sorry but Erling Haaland is going to retire as the best striker in football history. — Janty (@CFC_Janty) September 9, 2025

The Norwegian dream of a fourth World Cup finals appearance, and the first since 1998, is alive - especially thanks to Haaland, who has scored at least one goal in all five qualifying matches so far. In mid-October, the Norwegians could secure their ticket to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA against Israel.

More videos from the department