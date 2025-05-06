Florian Wirtz is repeatedly linked with a move to Munich. dpa

Florian Wirtz is highly sought after by top international clubs. The exceptional footballer is now said to have informed his coach in Leverkusen of his decision.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you According to a media report, Florian Wirtz only wants to join FC Bayern Munich in the event of a transfer.

The attacking player is said to have informed his coach Xabi Alonso of his plans.

The timing of a possible transfer is said to be open. Show more

According to a media report, the highly sought-after international Florian Wirtz only has FC Bayern Munich in mind as a transfer target. According to the newspaper "Bild", the exceptional Bayer Leverkusen footballer is said to have informed his coach Xabi Alonso that he does not want to move to Real Madrid or Manchester City, but only to the German record champions.

The timing of the possible transfer is said to be open. The 22-year-old Wirtz still has a contract with Leverkusen until 2027. In the event of an earlier transfer, Bayern, who have already expressed their interest in Wirtz on several occasions, and Bayer 04 would have to reach an agreement. The Munich club would have to pay a high transfer fee.

Coach Alonso has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. There is speculation that the 43-year-old wants to take his best player from Leverkusen with him to Spain.

