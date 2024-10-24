The proceedings against GC coach Marco Schällibaum are discontinued. Picture: Keystone

The disciplinary judge of the Swiss Football League discontinues the proceedings against Marco Schällibaum and does not impose any sanctions on the GC coach.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to possible misconduct after the Zurich derby last Saturday, the Swiss Football League initiated proceedings against GC coach Marco Schällibaum.

As "no sufficiently clear facts can be identified", the disciplinary judge discontinued the proceedings and did not impose any sanctions. Show more

On Monday, the disciplinary judge in the Swiss Football League's match operations department opened proceedings against GC coach Marco Schällibaum for possible misconduct after last Saturday's derby against FC Zurich. The proceedings will be discontinued on Thursday.

"The judge is of the opinion that the known facts and the referee's report in this case do not reveal sufficiently clear facts to justify disciplinary action," the Swiss Football League wrote in a published statement.

📢 Keine Sanktion gegen Marco Schällibaum:https://t.co/EQRnW7eoMn

. . . . .

📢 Pas de sanction contre Marco Schällibaum:https://t.co/sJFB0EU4xU pic.twitter.com/KHvkgc4TTT — Swiss Football League (@News_SFL) October 24, 2024

More on the Zurich derby