At the beginning of the week, the Swiss Football League opened proceedings against Winterthur coach Uli Forte due to critical statements regarding the referee's performance. This has now been discontinued without any sanctions.

Luca Betschart

Following an in-depth examination of the facts, the disciplinary judge has decided to discontinue the proceedings without any sanctions, the Swiss Football League writes in a published statement. "The statement made by the disciplinary defendant is at the extreme limit of what is tolerable", the disciplinary judge explained his decision and advised him to "exercise caution in making further critical statements".