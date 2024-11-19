Pia Sundhage explains her thoughts on the line-up Keystone

For the last two international matches of the year against Germany and England, Swiss national team coach Pia Sundhage is largely relying on the same personnel as last time out.

SDA

23 of the 25 players called up were already involved in the games against Australia (1-1) and France (2-1). Seraina Piubel and Alena Bienz are two players returning to the national team.

Piubel was last called up last June. Following her move from FC Zurich to West Ham United, the striker has established herself as a regular in the English Women's Super League and thus earned herself a call-up. It is also Bienz's first call-up for the national team since last summer. The 1. FC Köln midfielder made her international debut in February.

Sundhage will once again be without AS Roma's Alayah Pilgrim and PSV Eindhoven's Riola Xhemaili. Sundhage said at the press conference in Muri near Bern that both players should first focus on their situation at the club after an injury (Pilgrim) and a change of club (Xhemaili) respectively.

In the goalkeeper position, the 64-year-old Swede has decided on a number 1, at least for the time being. Elvira Herzog will be in goal against Germany on Friday, November 29 at the Letzigrund in Zurich and against European champions England on Tuesday, December 3 in Sheffield.

