"UEFA and its 55 member associations stand united," UEFA wrote on Thursday afternoon. The organization and its members are united in their support of a World Cup boycott if FIFA goes through with the announced investor deal.

UEFA Speaks Plainly "No team will participate in FIFA competitions as long as these proposals are still on the table."

Here's what it's all about FIFA President Gianni Infantino plans to spin off 20 percent of the commercial rights to FIFA tournaments into a new company, thereby raising over four billion dollars from investors.

UEFA is responding to FIFA's new investor plan.

"No UEFA national team will participate in FIFA competitions as long as these proposals remain on the table," the European soccer association wrote on Thursday evening. Summary created with

FIFA recently pulled a new idea out of thin air: a billion-dollar deal for the rights to its soccer tournaments. The world governing body plans to sell a portion of the commercial rights to its tournaments to investors, thereby generating more than four billion dollars in revenue.

Since the FIFA plan was released, criticism has been pouring in from all sides. UEFA is also putting the brakes on the plan. On Thursday, the European soccer association held an extraordinary meeting with its 55 member associations.

The outcome is clear: “UEFA and its 55 member associations stand united. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA’s proposal,” according to a statement released Thursday evening.

If FIFA sticks to its plans, UEFA will take drastic measures: “No UEFA national team will participate in FIFA competitions as long as these proposals remain on the table.” This means that even the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Brazil would be boycotted.

UEFA: “Irresponsible and unjustifiable”

UEFA has harsh words for the proposal: “Europe’s stance is clear. We will never lend our legitimacy to this model. No one has the moral authority to sell something that they are merely managing in trust for the next generation,” the association writes.

The World Cup must not become an investment opportunity. “No part of it may ever be sold to private investors.” In addition, UEFA accuses FIFA of serious dereliction of duty: It is “irresponsible and unjustifiable” to draft a proposal of such far-reaching implications in secret and nearly adopt it without seriously involving the key stakeholders in soccer. This is “not only a profound failure of leadership, but a dereliction of FIFA’s duty as the guardian of world soccer.”

Knäbel: “It was impressive how unanimously everyone rejected the plans.”

SFV President Peter Knäbel on the joint decision by the national associations: “It was impressive to see how unanimously the European associations rejected FIFA’s plans once all the information about the process and the scope of this initiative had become known.”

With UEFA's threat of a boycott, FIFA is now under immense pressure. If Europe were to actually follow through on its announcement, it would be a severe blow to the world governing body. “A World Cup without Europe is dead on arrival anyway,” said longtime FIFA official Guido Tognoni in an interview with blue Sport.