Deutsche Telekom has acquired the TV rights for the 2026 World Cup. It will be allowed to broadcast all 104 matches of the tournament in Germany. However, the package includes even more events.

Deutsche Telekom has been awarded the broadcasting rights for next year's World Cup. With its pay-TV channel MagentaTV, the telecommunications company will show the 104 matches of the 2026 World Cup for its customers in Germany. The rights package includes other tournaments, including the 2027 Women's World Cup.

"Deutsche Telekom has bought the largest rights package ever," said Wolfgang Metze, Managing Director Private Customers at Deutsche Telekom. The comprehensive contract with FIFA also includes the 2025 and 2027 U20 World Youth Championships. The package comprises a total of 272 live broadcasts.

ARD and ZDF miss out - sub-licenses possible

All matches will be available to customers of the telecommunications company. It initially remained unclear where the German national team's matches would be available free-to-air if they qualify for the tournament. However, the Interstate Broadcasting Treaty ensures that they must be available free of charge. Theoretically, Telekom could offer the matches of the DFB selection itself on free TV.

ARD and ZDF, which have shown the German national team's matches at previous World Cup tournaments, were left empty-handed in the bidding process by FIFA. However, it is possible that the two public broadcasters will acquire sub-licenses from Telekom. A corresponding agreement was reached for the 2024 European Championship.

Largest finals in the history of the World Cup

With 48 teams for the first time and over 100 matches, the men's tournament in 2026 will be the biggest finals in World Cup history. The matches will be played in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The opening match will kick off on June 11, 2026, with the final five weeks later on July 19.

There will be 72 matches in the group stage alone. In comparison: in 2022, when the World Cup was held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and Argentina, led by captain Lionel Messi, won the title, a total of 64 matches were played.

Deutsche Telekom announced some of its TV personnel for the broadcast of the 2026 Men's World Cup. Johannes B. Kerner will be the presenter for MagentaTV, while Wolff Fuss will commentate on the German national team's matches, among other things.

