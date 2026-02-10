Noah Okafor scored two goals in four days. Picture: Keystone

Noah Okafor scores his fourth goal for Leeds United. The Basel striker, who has been playing in the Premier League since this season, scored the final goal in the 2-2 away draw against Chelsea.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Okafor ended a four-month goal drought these days. The 24-time Swiss international had already scored in the 3-1 home win against Nottingham on Friday. At Chelsea, he scored in the 73rd minute, around a quarter of an hour after coming on as a substitute.

Last season's second division champions are 15th in the table.