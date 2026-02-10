  1. Residential Customers
Premier League Noah Okafor scores his fourth goal of the season against Chelsea

SDA

10.2.2026 - 22:48

Noah Okafor scored two goals in four days.
Picture: Keystone

Noah Okafor scores his fourth goal for Leeds United. The Basel striker, who has been playing in the Premier League since this season, scored the final goal in the 2-2 away draw against Chelsea.

Keystone-SDA

10.02.2026, 23:02

Okafor ended a four-month goal drought these days. The 24-time Swiss international had already scored in the 3-1 home win against Nottingham on Friday. At Chelsea, he scored in the 73rd minute, around a quarter of an hour after coming on as a substitute.

Last season's second division champions are 15th in the table.

