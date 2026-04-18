  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Premier League Noah Okafor still in scoring mood: goal and assist against Wolves

SDA

18.4.2026 - 20:41

Noah Okafor celebrates an important win with Leeds
Noah Okafor celebrates an important win with Leeds
Keystone

Noah Okafor contributes a goal and an assist in Leeds' 3-0 home win over Wolverhampton. The win brings the promoted side one step closer to staying up in the Premier League.

Keystone-SDA

18.04.2026, 20:41

18.04.2026, 20:55

Okafor set up defender James Justin's overhead kick in the 18th minute and scored himself less than three minutes later. Things are going well for the Swiss international striker so far in April. He has scored five times in the three games so far this month.

Leeds are eight points clear of the first relegation place, which is still occupied by Tottenham. The London Europa League winners narrowly missed out on their first win of the year with a 2-2 draw against Brighton. In the second game under new coach Roberto De Zerbi, Dutchman Xavi Simons made it 2-1 in the 77th minute. Georginio Rutter equalized in the 95th minute for Brighton, De Zerbi's former club.

More from the department

"Hair-raising mistakes"This is why the Nati stars are annoyed about the draw in Turkey

One win missing. Thun beats FCB and marches on towards the championship title

One win missingThun beats FCB and marches on towards the championship title

GC fans blow fuses. Lausanne-Ouchy knocks out the Hoppers and advances to the cup final

GC fans blow fusesLausanne-Ouchy knocks out the Hoppers and advances to the cup final