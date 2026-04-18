Noah Okafor celebrates an important win with Leeds Keystone

Noah Okafor contributes a goal and an assist in Leeds' 3-0 home win over Wolverhampton. The win brings the promoted side one step closer to staying up in the Premier League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Okafor set up defender James Justin's overhead kick in the 18th minute and scored himself less than three minutes later. Things are going well for the Swiss international striker so far in April. He has scored five times in the three games so far this month.

Leeds are eight points clear of the first relegation place, which is still occupied by Tottenham. The London Europa League winners narrowly missed out on their first win of the year with a 2-2 draw against Brighton. In the second game under new coach Roberto De Zerbi, Dutchman Xavi Simons made it 2-1 in the 77th minute. Georginio Rutter equalized in the 95th minute for Brighton, De Zerbi's former club.