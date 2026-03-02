  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I've become a different person" Noah Okafor wants to go to the World Cup with the national team this summer

Björn Lindroos

2.3.2026

Noah Okafor wants to go to the World Cup with Switzerland this summer.
Noah Okafor wants to go to the World Cup with Switzerland this summer.
sda

Will Noah Okafor return to the Swiss national team? After Murat Yakin's visit, the once-retired attacking player now talks about his big dream of traveling to the World Cup with Switzerland. And he explains why he has changed as a person.

02.03.2026, 17:15

02.03.2026, 17:19

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Noah Okafor talks about his dream of traveling to the World Cup with Switzerland on his YouTube channel.
  • Nati coach Murat Yakin and director Pierluigi Tami recently visited the Leeds United player in England and sought clarification.
  • In the past, the air between Okafor and the SFA was thick, with Yakin not backing the 25-year-old and criticizing his attitude.
Show more

The hatchet between the Swiss national team and Noah Okafor (25) seems to have been buried for good. After coach Murat Yakin and director Pierluigi Tami recently visited the retired attacking player in England, Okafor himself is now talking about a return to the national team. And his dream of playing in the World Cup next summer.

Reconciliation suddenly possible again. Nati coach Murat Yakin pays a secret visit to Noah Okafor

Reconciliation suddenly possible againNati coach Murat Yakin pays a secret visit to Noah Okafor

"My goal is to represent my country in the summer and help the team. It's the best thing for any player to take part in a World Cup and play for their country," he says in the latest video on his YouTube channel "The Three Okafors", which he runs with his brothers Isaiah and Elijah.

Yakin criticized attitude

Last year, this sounded very different. Because Okafor was missing from the national team squad despite regular appearances, he raged tothe Englishmedia: "They don't even call me or ask me. It makes no sense to me." Yakin countered and criticized Okafor's attitude, among other things.

The 25-year-old seems to have worked on that. The attacking player, who is currently suffering from a thigh injury, has changed completely on YouTube. "I had to learn to deal with criticism or unpleasant things," he says to the camera. And: "Ever since I started playing football, I've relied on my talent. But now I've realized that I also have to work hard."

Four Premier League goals

The chances of Okafor making his first appearance for the national team since November 2024 are now better than ever. Switzerland will test against Germany and Norway at the end of March. One of the last opportunities for Okafor to prove himself for the World Cup. He also proved recently in the Premier League that he could help the national team offensively. He has already scored four times for Leeds this season, twice in his last two appearances at the beginning of February.

Okafor scored his last goal for the national team in the summer of 2022. A good four years later, he could become the big Swiss returnee at the World Cup.

You might also be interested in this

Football news

Striker out for a long time. Basel's Kaio Eduardo suffers serious knee injury

Striker out for a long timeBasel's Kaio Eduardo suffers serious knee injury

Ankle injury. Jamie Roche must take four to six weeks off

Ankle injuryJamie Roche must take four to six weeks off

World Cup qualifying opener on artificial turf. Nati coach Navarro:

World Cup qualifying opener on artificial turfNati coach Navarro: "That was not my decision"

Emergency brake against YB. FCZ defender Kamberi banned for three matches

Emergency brake against YBFCZ defender Kamberi banned for three matches

Mercenary check. Sow with important derby assist ++ Xhaka makes starting XI comeback

Mercenary checkSow with important derby assist ++ Xhaka makes starting XI comeback