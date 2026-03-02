Noah Okafor wants to go to the World Cup with Switzerland this summer. sda

Will Noah Okafor return to the Swiss national team? After Murat Yakin's visit, the once-retired attacking player now talks about his big dream of traveling to the World Cup with Switzerland. And he explains why he has changed as a person.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Noah Okafor talks about his dream of traveling to the World Cup with Switzerland on his YouTube channel.

Nati coach Murat Yakin and director Pierluigi Tami recently visited the Leeds United player in England and sought clarification.

In the past, the air between Okafor and the SFA was thick, with Yakin not backing the 25-year-old and criticizing his attitude. Show more

The hatchet between the Swiss national team and Noah Okafor (25) seems to have been buried for good. After coach Murat Yakin and director Pierluigi Tami recently visited the retired attacking player in England, Okafor himself is now talking about a return to the national team. And his dream of playing in the World Cup next summer.

"My goal is to represent my country in the summer and help the team. It's the best thing for any player to take part in a World Cup and play for their country," he says in the latest video on his YouTube channel "The Three Okafors", which he runs with his brothers Isaiah and Elijah.

Yakin criticized attitude

Last year, this sounded very different. Because Okafor was missing from the national team squad despite regular appearances, he raged tothe Englishmedia: "They don't even call me or ask me. It makes no sense to me." Yakin countered and criticized Okafor's attitude, among other things.

The 25-year-old seems to have worked on that. The attacking player, who is currently suffering from a thigh injury, has changed completely on YouTube. "I had to learn to deal with criticism or unpleasant things," he says to the camera. And: "Ever since I started playing football, I've relied on my talent. But now I've realized that I also have to work hard."

Four Premier League goals

The chances of Okafor making his first appearance for the national team since November 2024 are now better than ever. Switzerland will test against Germany and Norway at the end of March. One of the last opportunities for Okafor to prove himself for the World Cup. He also proved recently in the Premier League that he could help the national team offensively. He has already scored four times for Leeds this season, twice in his last two appearances at the beginning of February.

Okafor scored his last goal for the national team in the summer of 2022. A good four years later, he could become the big Swiss returnee at the World Cup.

