The Iranian national team wants to take part in the 2026 World Cup Keystone

The Iranian Football Association has rejected US President Donald Trump's statements on participation in this summer's World Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"No one can exclude the Iranian national team from the World Cup. The only country that could be excluded is one that merely holds the title of 'host' but is unable to ensure the safety of the teams participating in this global event," the World Cup participant posted on Instagram.

Trump had previously affirmed that Iran's national team would be welcome at the finals. "But I really don't think it's appropriate for them to be there - for the sake of their own lives and safety," the 79-year-old said on his Truth Social platform.

The men's World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico begin on June 11. Iran will face Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in the group stage. All three matches will be played in the USA. The United States and Israel have been attacking Iran since the end of February. The country is launching counter-attacks.