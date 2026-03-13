  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Iran counters Trump's statements "Nobody can exclude us from the World Cup"

SDA

13.3.2026 - 11:46

The Iranian national team wants to take part in the 2026 World Cup
The Iranian national team wants to take part in the 2026 World Cup
Keystone

The Iranian Football Association has rejected US President Donald Trump's statements on participation in this summer's World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

13.03.2026, 11:46

13.03.2026, 12:25

"No one can exclude the Iranian national team from the World Cup. The only country that could be excluded is one that merely holds the title of 'host' but is unable to ensure the safety of the teams participating in this global event," the World Cup participant posted on Instagram.

Trump had previously affirmed that Iran's national team would be welcome at the finals. "But I really don't think it's appropriate for them to be there - for the sake of their own lives and safety," the 79-year-old said on his Truth Social platform.

The men's World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico begin on June 11. Iran will face Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in the group stage. All three matches will be played in the USA. The United States and Israel have been attacking Iran since the end of February. The country is launching counter-attacks.

For security reasons. Trump advises Iran not to take part in the World Cup

For security reasonsTrump advises Iran not to take part in the World Cup

More from the department

Hot promotion battle. Will Vaduz send FC Aarau packing on Friday evening?

Hot promotion battleWill Vaduz send FC Aarau packing on Friday evening?

Nati star offside by a wafer-thin margin. Manzambi's Europa League goal is disallowed here

Nati star offside by a wafer-thin marginManzambi's Europa League goal is disallowed here

Swiss player scores twice. Xhemaili sends Eindhoven to the top of the table

Swiss player scores twiceXhemaili sends Eindhoven to the top of the table