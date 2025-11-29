Noelle Maritz sums up the first week under new coach Rafel Navarro in Jerez and reveals what has changed compared to Pia Sundhage.

Michael Wegmann

The day after the 1:2 in the test against Belgium, it's time for a run-out at the Swiss women's training camp. National team coach Rafel Navarro is not present. The Spaniard had to return home due to a family emergency and is expected to be back on Monday.

Until then, assistant coach Norbert Callau will take over for him and lead the training session. The Spaniards have joined the national team with new ideas and training elements and have been well received by the players. "The training sessions were good, there were lots of new elements and new exercises. That has brought new momentum. Everyone is motivated."

The system of play should also be different under Navarro. More focused on ball possession than under Pia Sundhage. Maritz: "We want to have the ball on the foot more, get through the center more. The Spanish style of play requires more flexibility from all of us."

Off the pitch, Navarro is relaxed, says Maritz. "When it comes to football and in training, he has a clear line; off the pitch, he's relaxed and easy-going."

