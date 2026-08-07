Norway has become the first national soccer association to call on Gianni Infantino to resign immediately. Association President Lise Klaveness has leveled allegations—and also plans to involve FIFA’s Ethics Committee.

Here's what it's all about The Norwegian Football Association is the first national association to call for the immediate resignation of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Federation President Lise Klaveness states that confidence in Infantino has been lost for good.

Norway also plans to file complaints with FIFA's Ethics Committee, thereby increasing pressure on FIFA's leadership. Summary created with

Pressure on FIFA President Gianni Infantino is mounting. Norway has become the first national soccer association to publicly call on the 56-year-old from Valais to resign immediately. The executive committee of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) made the decision on Thursday evening.

"We no longer have confidence in Infantino," says Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Association, to the "Guardian.” From the Norwegians’ perspective, the situation at FIFA has progressively worsened over the years. For Infantino, therefore, there is no way back.

Norway also plans to submit the demand for resignation in writing to FIFA in the coming days. At the same time, the association is stepping up pressure on FIFA’s leadership: Complaints regarding three different incidents are to be filed with the FIFA Ethics Committee. These include the failed “FIFA Forward Enterprise” investment project, the awarding of the FIFA Peace Prize to U.S. President Donald Trump, and the case involving U.S. national team player Folarin Balogun at the World Cup.

Norway has long been one of Infantino's harshest critics. The association had already refused to support the FIFA president during his reelection in 2023.

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