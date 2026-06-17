Norway kicks off its first World Cup finals in 28 years with a 4-1 victory over underdog Iraq. Star striker Erling Haaland paved the way with two goals in Foxborough, near Boston.

For some, Norway is considered one of the most promising underdogs to advance to the later stages of the World Cup. There’s one main reason for this assessment: Erling Haaland—and the Manchester City superstar showed exactly why in the very first World Cup match of his career.

With the 1-0 goal in the 29th minute, Haaland demonstrated his instinct for goal, finishing off a spectacular combination play with a last-ditch effort using the tip of his foot. Three minutes before halftime, he reacted with quick thinking after Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan hesitated and deflected the ball into the net with his knee.

The Iraqis, who had qualified as the last team in the intercontinental playoff and in their 21st World Cup qualifying match, did not hold back at all. Even their star striker, Aymen Hussein—who had scored the decisive goal against Bolivia—proved his worth, temporarily tying the game at 1–1 with a header against the Norwegian giants. Norway’s defense rarely looked solid.

But Iraq’s hopes of a first-ever World Cup victory were dashed because the Scandinavians tightened up defensively in the second half, and the “Lions of Mesopotamia” began to run out of steam. The header by substitute defender Leo Östigaard a quarter of an hour before the end effectively sealed the outcome. The score became 4–1 in stoppage time.

Following in Kylian Mbappé’s footsteps, Haaland also delivered. He now has 57 goals in 51 international matches. Norway’s next opponent is Senegal; in their final match, they are likely to face France in the battle for first place in the group.

Match Report:

Iraq – Norway 1–4 (1–2)

Boston. – 63,106 spectators. – Referee: Atcho (GAB). – Goals: 29. Haaland (Møller Wolfe) 0–1. 39. Aymen Hussein (Amir Al Ammari) 1–1. 43. Haaland 1–2. 76. Østigård (Ødegaard) 1–3. 96. Aymen Hussein (own goal) 1–4.

Iraq: Jalal Hassan; Hussein Ali (73. Mustafa Saadoon), Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashim, Merchas Doski; Ibrahim Bayesh (78. Mohanad Ali), Zaid Ismael (59. Zidane Iqbal), Amir Al Ammari, Ali Jasim (73. Ahmed Qasem); Aymen Hussein, Ali Al Hamadi (59. Marko Farji).

Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Møller Wolfe (73. Østigård); Ødegaard (81. Berg), Berge, Aursnes (73. Thorstvedt), Nusa (73. Schjelderup); Sørloth (73' Bobb), Haaland.

Notes: Yellow cards: 86. Zaid Tahseen.