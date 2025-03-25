Erling Haaland scored another international goal for Norway. Keystone

Norway have made an ideal start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with Erling Haaland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Scandinavians, who have not qualified for the finals for 25 years, followed up their 5-0 win over Moldova with a 4-2 victory over Israel.

Arsenal's Martin Ödegaard set up three goals, including those of highly-rated strikers Erling Haaland and Alexander Sörloth. It was Haaland's 40th goal in his 41st international match.

The big test for the Norwegians in their World Cup qualifying group comes on June 6 with a home game against Italy.

Telegrams and tables. Group I:

Moldova - Estonia 2:3 (0:2)

Chisinau. - SR Visser (BEL). - Goals: 19 Peetson 0:1. 30 Sappinen 0:2. 67 Nicolaescu 1:2. 70 Kait 1:3. 91 Caimacov 2:3. - Remarks: Estonia with Paskotsi (GC). 5th red card against Cojocaru (Moldova). 48. Palumets (Estonia).

Israel - Norway 2:4 (0:1)

Debrecen (HUN). - Referee Kavanagh (ENG). - Goals: 39. Wolfe 0:1. 55. Abu Fani 1:1. 59. Sörloth 1:2. 65. Ajer 1:3. 83. Haaland 1:4. 93. Turgeman 2:4.

1. Norway 2/6 (9:2). 2. Estonia 2/3 (4:4). 3. Israel 2/3 (4:5). 4. Italy 0/0 (0-0). 5. Moldova 2/0 (2:8).

Group J:

North Macedonia - Wales 1-1 (0-0)

Skopje - referee Brisard (FRA). - Goal: 91st Miovski 1:0. 96th Brooks 1:1.

Liechtenstein - Kazakhstan 0:2 (0:2)

Vaduz. - SR Beaton (SCO). - Goals: 42. Samorodov 0:1. 45. Marochkin 0:2.

1. North Macedonia 2/4 (4:1). 2. Wales 2/4 (4:2). 3. Kazakhstan 2/3 (3:3). 4. Belgium 0/0 (0-0). 5. Liechtenstein 2/0 (0:5).

Group L:

Gibraltar - Czech Republic 0:4 (0:1)

Faro/Loulé. - Referee Fesnic (ROU). - Goals: 21 Cerny 0:1. 50 Schick 0:2. 72 Sulc 0:3. 95 Kliment 0:4.

Montenegro - Faroe Islands 1:0 (0:0)

Niksic. - SR Lindhout (NED). - Goal: 96. Kuc 1:0.

1. Czech Republic 2/6 (6:1). 2. Montenegro 2/6 (4:1). 3. Croatia 0/0 (0-0). 4. Faroe Islands 2/0 (1-3). 5. Gibraltar 2/0 (1:7).