  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World Cup qualifiers Norway sweeps Israel off the pitch after Moldova

SDA

25.3.2025 - 22:56

Erling Haaland scored another international goal for Norway.
Erling Haaland scored another international goal for Norway.
Keystone

Norway have made an ideal start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with Erling Haaland.

Keystone-SDA

25.03.2025, 22:56

25.03.2025, 23:54

The Scandinavians, who have not qualified for the finals for 25 years, followed up their 5-0 win over Moldova with a 4-2 victory over Israel.

Arsenal's Martin Ödegaard set up three goals, including those of highly-rated strikers Erling Haaland and Alexander Sörloth. It was Haaland's 40th goal in his 41st international match.

The big test for the Norwegians in their World Cup qualifying group comes on June 6 with a home game against Italy.

Telegrams and tables. Group I:

Moldova - Estonia 2:3 (0:2)

Chisinau. - SR Visser (BEL). - Goals: 19 Peetson 0:1. 30 Sappinen 0:2. 67 Nicolaescu 1:2. 70 Kait 1:3. 91 Caimacov 2:3. - Remarks: Estonia with Paskotsi (GC). 5th red card against Cojocaru (Moldova). 48. Palumets (Estonia).

Israel - Norway 2:4 (0:1)

Debrecen (HUN). - Referee Kavanagh (ENG). - Goals: 39. Wolfe 0:1. 55. Abu Fani 1:1. 59. Sörloth 1:2. 65. Ajer 1:3. 83. Haaland 1:4. 93. Turgeman 2:4.

1. Norway 2/6 (9:2). 2. Estonia 2/3 (4:4). 3. Israel 2/3 (4:5). 4. Italy 0/0 (0-0). 5. Moldova 2/0 (2:8).

Group J:

North Macedonia - Wales 1-1 (0-0)

Skopje - referee Brisard (FRA). - Goal: 91st Miovski 1:0. 96th Brooks 1:1.

Liechtenstein - Kazakhstan 0:2 (0:2)

Vaduz. - SR Beaton (SCO). - Goals: 42. Samorodov 0:1. 45. Marochkin 0:2.

1. North Macedonia 2/4 (4:1). 2. Wales 2/4 (4:2). 3. Kazakhstan 2/3 (3:3). 4. Belgium 0/0 (0-0). 5. Liechtenstein 2/0 (0:5).

Group L:

Gibraltar - Czech Republic 0:4 (0:1)

Faro/Loulé. - Referee Fesnic (ROU). - Goals: 21 Cerny 0:1. 50 Schick 0:2. 72 Sulc 0:3. 95 Kliment 0:4.

Montenegro - Faroe Islands 1:0 (0:0)

Niksic. - SR Lindhout (NED). - Goal: 96. Kuc 1:0.

1. Czech Republic 2/6 (6:1). 2. Montenegro 2/6 (4:1). 3. Croatia 0/0 (0-0). 4. Faroe Islands 2/0 (1-3). 5. Gibraltar 2/0 (1:7).

More from the department

National team. A player from the second-highest league sends Yakin into raptures

National teamA player from the second-highest league sends Yakin into raptures

Muheim's golden deflection. Imagine scoring your first international goal and not realizing it

Muheim's golden deflectionImagine scoring your first international goal and not realizing it

Switzerland's World Cup qualifying opponents. Sweden beat Northern Ireland 5:1 three days after the defeat against Luxembourg

Switzerland's World Cup qualifying opponentsSweden beat Northern Ireland 5:1 three days after the defeat against Luxembourg

After Japan and New Zealand. Iran becomes the third team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

After Japan and New ZealandIran becomes the third team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

After 8 games without a win. Switzerland return to winning ways against Luxembourg

After 8 games without a winSwitzerland return to winning ways against Luxembourg