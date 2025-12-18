Age Hareide coached the national teams of Norway, Denmark and Iceland. Keystone

The long-serving Norwegian football coach Age Hareide is dead.

Keystone-SDA SDA

He died at home with his family on Thursday evening at the age of 72, as his son Bendik told several Norwegian media outlets, including broadcaster NRK.

"He has now played his last game. We are eternally grateful for all the love we received during the time he was ill," he wrote in the message. "A legend of Norwegian football has passed away," said the president of the Norwegian Football Association (NFF), Lise Klaveness.

Hareide was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July, as he and his son had announced just three and a half weeks ago in an interview with the newspaper "Verdens Gang", among others. According to the interview, he could only speak to a limited extent and also had motor problems. He had hoped to be able to experience the World Cup next summer, for which Norway qualified for the first time since 1998 thanks to its star striker Erling Haaland.

Hareide is regarded as one of Scandinavia's greatest coaches. He has coached several top clubs such as Bröndby IF, Viking Stavanger, Rosenborg Trondheim and Malmö FF. He was champion with his clubs in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

He was also national team coach several times, first from 2003 to 2008 in his native Norway, then from the end of 2015 to 2020 in Denmark and later for almost a year and a half in Iceland, his last coaching position. He announced the end of his career several times and celebrated his comeback several times thanks to his lifelong love of football. Most recently, Hareide worked as a football pundit for NRK.