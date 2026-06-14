The collective rowing performance by Norwegian World Cup fans is quickly becoming a cult phenomenon—and even Parliament is joining in: At the instruction of the Speaker of Parliament, the packed Chamber of Deputies in Oslo sent a loud and enthusiastic greeting to the team led by superstar Erling Haaland.

Between a series of important votes on Thursday, Parliament Speaker Masud Gharahkhani took the floor to ask his colleagues to participate in a special gesture. “We want to send a greeting to ‘our soccer boys—the national team that really delivers,’” he said, according to the NTB news agency. And just like that, they started “rowing.”

Viking Inspiration in the Far North

Norwegian soccer fans have made a name for themselves with the rowing battle chant before and during the World Cup. The gesture, which some call the “Viking Row,” is a sort of evolution of the “Viking Clap” celebrated by Iceland at the 2016 European Championship. The difference: After two drumbeats that get faster and faster, the Icelanders clapped their hands—the Norwegians, on the other hand, “row” back and forth in their seats.

The Icelandic “Huh” chant has also evolved into a “Ro” (pronounced “Ruh!”) among the Norwegians—and Gharahkhani used this for a little wordplay: Because “Ro” means both “to row” and “quiet” in Norwegian—the Speaker of Parliament accordingly concluded the interlude with the words: “Quiet in the chamber!” Then the members of parliament continued with their votes.