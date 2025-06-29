Uli Hoeness sharply criticized Lothar Matthäus for his statements in the Woltemade poker game. Picture: Felix Hörhager/dpa

The future of Stuttgart's shooting star Nick Woltemade has been making headlines for days. Uli Hoeness doesn't like what Lothar Matthäus has to say about it. But the record international strikes back.

DPA dpa

A verbal duel between Uli Hoeness and Lothar Matthäus has developed around the transfer poker surrounding international striker Nick Woltemade. In view of his statements in the Woltemade case, the record-breaking German national team player "didn't have all his eggs in one basket", Hoeness told "Kicker". Matthäus, in turn, told Bild that he no longer took the "insults" of the honorary president of FC Bayern Munich seriously and that he was living in a world of his own.

Bayern want to sign Woltemade - and the attacker would apparently like to move from VfB Stuttgart to Munich this summer. The transfer poker is already underway and has been making headlines for days. The two clubs are still said to be far apart in their expectations.

The 23-year-old Woltemade was top scorer at the U21 European Championships, which ended on Saturday, and only lost with the German team in the final against England. He is still under contract with VfB until June 30, 2028. The contract does not contain an exit clause.

Matthäus: 60 million would be too little

Matthäus, who also works as a TV pundit, told the newspaper "Bild" that he thought it was right for Bayern to make an effort to acquire Woltemade. However, he considers a transfer fee of 60 million euros to be too little. "If 80 to 100 million had been mentioned, I wouldn't have been surprised," Matthäus explained.

Astronomical sums, as Hoeness apparently thinks. With such statements, Matthäus was putting pressure on VfB in particular, who would end up looking like losers in public if the transfer fee was lower, said the 73-year-old. Woltemade himself did not want to comment further on his future plans around the final of the U21 European Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Bayern patron "no longer up to scratch"

Matthäus sharply countered Hoeness' criticism. "He's been doing that for 20, 25 years. I don't let that get to me, it makes your skin crawl," explained the 64-year-old. "Uli Hoeness still lives in his own world and still hasn't understood that not only football, but also business, has evolved."

Hoeness is "possibly no longer up to date as far as the transfer market is concerned", Matthäus said. The long-time Bayern patron was also "only interested in attacking other people in order to distract from his own mistakes."

Matthäus also pointed out that he had already correctly assessed the total volume of Florian Wirtz's transfer. Germany's midfield star was transferred from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool FC in England a week and a half ago.

