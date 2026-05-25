Servette beat YB 1:0 in the cup final - now they could get revenge in the play-off final. Keystone

They are currently the two best teams in the Women's Super League: YB Women and Servette Chênois. Now they face each other in the play-off final on Monday and Friday.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you On Whit Monday (2 p.m.), defending champions YB will welcome fearsome opponents Servette for the first leg of the championship final. The all-important second leg will take place on Friday.

Since Servette were promoted to the top flight in 2018, the teams have met 26 times in all competitions. YB have only emerged victorious once - that was in August 2019.

Will Geneva continue their almost uncanny streak or will YB break the Servette curse under coach Imke Wübbenhorst? Show more

The reigning champions face the best team of the season. As qualifying winners, Servette have only lost one game in the entire season - against Basel on the last matchday of the regular season. The Geneva side beat FC Zurich 6-0 in the semi-final after 180 minutes of play. Meanwhile, YB also won 4:1 against St. Gallen.

It comes as no surprise that the two best Swiss women's teams currently come from Bern and Geneva. These two teams already faced each other in the cup final. A narrow 1-0 scoreline secured victory for Servette.

YB could now get their revenge on Whit Monday. "I've been thinking about how to beat Geneva for almost four years. Now would be the best time to show that we can do it," said coach Imke Wübbenhorst immediately after reaching the final.

Statistics not on the side of the Bernese

Wübbenhorst was referring to a statistic that the Bernese players would prefer not to know. YB have not beaten Servette in 21 games - since August 2019. If you look back even further, the picture becomes even bleaker for YB: since Servette were promoted to the top flight in 2018, the teams have met 26 times across all competitions. YB have only emerged victorious once - in August 2019. 20 wins for Servette, including one in the Cup on penalties, and five draws.

No cause for concern, say the Bernese. "We have a score to settle with the team," says Giulia Schlupp on the club's own YouTube channel. And one thing is clear: YB have nothing to hide. Bern's recent run to the final alone can be seen as a success, considering that several regular players such as Swiss internationals Iman Beney (Manchester City) and Naomi Luyet (Hoffenheim) left the club last summer.

"Want to play for titles"

Nothing in football is as fleeting as success, said Wübbenhorst at the start of the season. But: "We are still YB and we want to play for titles," the German announced last July.

And GC have already shown with their victory over Servette in last year's play-off quarter-finals that the Geneva side can certainly stumble. On Whit Monday, it will become clear whether YB can do this in the Wankdorf and whether it can win the first leg to put Geneva under pressure for the second leg on May 29.

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