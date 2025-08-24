  1. Residential Customers
Premier League Nottingham draw against Crystal Palace - Ndoye prepares equalizer

SDA

24.8.2025 - 17:01

Dan Ndoye (right) has settled in well in the Premier League
Dan Ndoye (right) has settled in well in the Premier League
KEYSTONE

Dan Ndoye continues to perform well in his second game for Nottingham Forest. In the 1:1 away game against Crystal Palace, the Swiss set up the equalizer in exemplary fashion.

Keystone-SDA

24.08.2025, 17:01

24.08.2025, 17:43

In the 57th minute, Ndoye spotted a gap in the opposing defense. With a pass from his own half of the pitch, he launched his team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi, who showed the necessary composure in front of goal to score the equalizer. No further goals were scored and Ndoye was substituted in the 71st minute.

The 24-year-old from Vaud, who moved from Bologna to the Premier League in the summer, can be pleased with his successful start at his new club. Ndoye scored the goal that made it 2-0 at the interval in the 3-1 win over Brentford in the league opener.

