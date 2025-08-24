Dan Ndoye (right) has settled in well in the Premier League KEYSTONE

Dan Ndoye put in another good performance in his second game for Nottingham Forest. In the 1:1 away game against Crystal Palace, the Swiss set up the equalizer in exemplary fashion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 57th minute, Ndoye spotted a gap in the opposing defense. With a pass from his own half of the pitch, he launched his team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi, who showed the necessary composure in front of goal to score the equalizer. No further goals were scored and Ndoye was substituted in the 71st minute.

The 24-year-old from Vaud, who moved from Bologna to the Premier League in the summer, can be pleased with his successful start at his new club. Ndoye had scored the goal that made it 2-0 in the 3-1 win against Brentford at the start of the season.

The clash between Fulham and Manchester United also ended 1-1. After Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty, the Red Devils took the lead through an own goal by Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz, but Emile Smith Rowe secured a point for the Londoners. Everton beat Brighton 2-0 in the third game on Sunday.