Nottingham coach Nuno Espirito Santo applauds his players. Keystone

After three games without a win, Nottingham Forest have achieved an important success in the race for a place in the Champions League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The surprise team beat Manchester City 1-0 in the 27th round of the Premier League. Callum Hudson-Odoi scored in the 83rd minute to give coach Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who finished last season in 17th place, a home win. Nottingham now lie third, four points ahead of defending champions Manchester City.