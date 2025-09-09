  1. Residential Customers
Strained relationship with club boss Nottingham Forest sack coach Espirito Santo

SDA

9.9.2025 - 06:32

Nuno Espirito Santo with a critical eye
Nuno Espirito Santo with a critical eye
Keystone

Nottingham Forest have parted company with coach Nuno Espirito Santo, the club has announced. After three rounds in the Championship, the Portuguese is the first coach in the Premier League to have to pack his bags.

Keystone-SDA

09.09.2025, 06:32

09.09.2025, 06:40

However, there are hardly any sporting reasons for his dismissal. The 51-year-old had recently spoken publicly about problems in his relationship with Greek club owner Evangelos Marinakis. The coach had also complained about the transfer phase in the summer.

Espirito Santo had been in office since December 2023. He initially kept the team in the Premier League and then led them to seventh place and the Europa League in the 2024/2025 season. His contract was extended until 2028 just three months ago.

