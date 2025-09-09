Nuno Espirito Santo with a critical eye Keystone

Nottingham Forest have parted company with coach Nuno Espirito Santo, the club has announced. After three rounds in the Championship, the Portuguese is the first coach in the Premier League to have to pack his bags.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, there are hardly any sporting reasons for his dismissal. The 51-year-old had recently spoken publicly about problems in his relationship with Greek club owner Evangelos Marinakis. The coach had also complained about the transfer phase in the summer.

Espirito Santo had been in office since December 2023. He initially kept the team in the Premier League and then led them to seventh place and the Europa League in the 2024/2025 season. His contract was extended until 2028 just three months ago.