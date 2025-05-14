Painful: Forest striker Awoniyi (r) collides with the post in the game against Leicester City. Jacob King/PA Wire/dpa

Taiwo Awoniyi injures his stomach after colliding with the post and requires an operation. The Nottingham Forest striker is now in an induced coma to aid his recovery.

DPA dpa

According to media reports, Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed in an induced coma following emergency surgery for an abdominal injury. According to the British news agency PA, the move is intended to aid the 27-year-old Nottingham Forest player's recovery following the operation on Monday. The artificial coma is intended to help restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate. There were no indications of a life-threatening condition. The BBC also reported this.

Awoniyi collided with the post last Sunday in the closing stages of the English first division club's home game against Leicester City (2:2) as he tried to get to the ball. Awoniyi is recovering well after the operation, his club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Forest took to social media to wish the player, who once played for Mainz and Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, a speedy recovery. he Köpenickers had signed the Nigerian international from Liverpool FC in 2021.

Awoniyi's injury led to a dispute between club owner Evangelos Marinakis and Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo immediately after the end of the game. Marinakis had stormed onto the pitch and forcefully confronted the coach.